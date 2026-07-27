BC

Council approves huge downtown tower project that would reshape Vancouver skyline

Approval clears the way for Western Canada’s first supertall skyscraper along with two residential towers and 237 units of social housing.
Council approves huge downtown tower project that would reshape Vancouver skyline
Henriquez Partners Architects/Holborn Group
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Bc
Vancouver
Bcpoli
City Council
Skyscrapers
Ken Sim
ABC
Councillor Peter Meiszner
Sean Orr
Lucy Maloney
Pete Fry
Holborn
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Western Standard
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