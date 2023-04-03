BC bus attack

The alleged offences took place in Surrey on the morning of April 1. Police say the victim and suspect did not know each other. Police say the violent incident happened just after 9:30 AM PT Saturday on a TransLink bus, which is run by the Coast Mountain Bus Company.

Terrorism charges have been laid against a man in BC following an attack on a transit bus.

Abdu Aziz Kawam allegedly threatened one person with a knife and slashed another person's throat during the Saturday incident.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

Is he one of those ISIS members who were repatriated back to Canada from Syria? Or was he taking orders from one of them?

