The alleged offences took place in Surrey on the morning of April 1. Police say the victim and suspect did not know each other. Police say the violent incident happened just after 9:30 AM PT Saturday on a TransLink bus, which is run by the Coast Mountain Bus Company.
Terrorism charges have been laid against a man in BC following an attack on a transit bus.
Abdu Aziz Kawam allegedly threatened one person with a knife and slashed another person's throat during the Saturday incident.
He is facing four terrorism charges, according to federal authorities.
According to transit police, the suspect threatened another person before boarding the bus. On Sunday, the victim had had surgery and they were expected to make a full recovery from their injuries.
Court documents filed by the Public Prosecution Service of Canada confirm that Kawam has been charged with attempted murder, assault, aggravated assault and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
All four offences are alleged to have been "for the benefit of at the direction of or in association with a terrorist group; to wit, the Islamic State."
Is he one of those ISIS members who were repatriated back to Canada from Syria? Or was he taking orders from one of them?
