BC

Crown and defence make closing arguments in Starbucks stabbing trial

Crown calls Gosal’s testimony unreliable while the defence says fear and paranoia from untreated illness explain the tragedy.
A memorial for stabbing victim Paul Stanley Schmidt, 37, is seen outside the Starbucks Reserve at West Pender and Granville streets in downtown Vancouver on March 28, 2023.
A memorial for stabbing victim Paul Stanley Schmidt, 37, is seen outside the Starbucks Reserve at West Pender and Granville streets in downtown Vancouver on March 28, 2023.Photo: Nick Procaylo
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Trial
Murder
Paul Schmidt
Inderdeep Singh Gosal
Starbucks Stabbing
Dowtown Vancouver
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Western Standard
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