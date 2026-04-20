BC

Dana White provides update on bid to fund U.S. care for Tumbler Ridge victim Maya Gebala

Speaking after a UFC event in Winnipeg, the UFC president said arranging the move for the B.C. school shooting survivor remains a “work in progress” and far more complicated than anticipated.
Maya
MayaSource: Facebook / Cia Later
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Pierre Poilievre
Ufc
Dana White
City of Winnipeg
Conservative party leader Pierre Poilievre
Tumbler Ridge mass shooting
Maya Gebala

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news