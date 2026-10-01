Day 10 of the 2026 BC provincial election: Election-mania is running wild

Conservative MLA Anna Kindy holds North Island, while Conservative incumbent Kristina Loewen holds Kelowna Centre by just 40 votes following the November 8, 2024 judicial recount.

“As you know, OneBC has decided to optimize the conservative movement,” Brodie said. “In a gesture of good will we were willing to avoid running candidates against real conservatives in tight ridings. In response, not only was there no cooperation, but also the same corruption and backroom dealing that has derailed the province. This is not acceptable behaviour, and as a result, we will be running two amazing candidates in North Island and in Kelowna Centre”.

Brodie did not disclose the names of the two OneBC nominees.

The move collapses the "principled eight" courtesy list circulating earlier this week, in which OneBC indicated it would leave select Conservatives unchallenged. The party had already corrected its sheet to run in Prince George-North Cariboo and Salmon Arm-Shuswap, while opting against running in Peace River North, where former Conservative Jordan Kealy sits as an Independent.

Brodie made no mention of Carson Binda, whom the Conservatives nominated in Vancouver-Quilchena on Tuesday night to run directly against Brodie and an NDP candidate.

The addition of a second right-of-centre candidate in Kelowna Centre poses a direct threat to Loewen's paper-thin margin. Justice Alison Beames confirmed Loewen's 2024 victory at 11,033 votes to NDP candidate Loyal Wooldridge's 10,993. With Wooldridge nominated for the rematch, a split right-of-centre vote significantly lowers the threshold for an NDP pickup.

Loewen previously told the Western Standard that right-of-centre voters should “come together, put differences aside, and focus on the issues that matter most,” emphasizing that her attention remains squarely on Kelowna Centre. OneBC's entry guarantees a three-way battle on one of the closest ballots in the province