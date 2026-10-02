Day 11 of the 2026 BC provincial election: Out of the frying pan and into the fire

​"I've learned that prior to the election call, there were ongoing discussions between the province and TransLink on its structural funding problem," Johal wrote. "On the table: a vehicle levy of $100 to $150 per year, collected at ICBC insurance renewal."

​He noted that the 18.5-cents-per-litre fuel tax motorists currently pay TransLink would remain, while the new levy would ensure electric vehicle drivers, who use provincial roads and bridges without paying gas taxes, also contribute.

​Johal attached an excerpt from TransLink's 2025 Investment Plan.

The document states that the BC government has committed, subject to legislative approval, to introducing a new revenue source in 2027, fully implemented by 2028, to generate at least $112 million a year.

While the plan notes that TransLink and the province will collaborate on options, it does not explicitly name a vehicle levy. Johal added that the province provided $312 million in one-time operating funds to TransLink over three years, calling it a "final post-pandemic subsidy."

​Eby had previously signalled openness to the idea.

On May 14, 2025, Business in Vancouver reporter Rob Shaw reported that the premier confirmed a levy was among several options being considered. "We're trying to leave as much on the table as we go," Eby said at the time, though he explicitly ruled out mobility pricing and congestion fees.

​Eby had not publicly responded to the thread as of 9:53 a.m. PDT. Just a day earlier, he stood under a campaign canopy in Surrey promising to slash up to 30 cents a litre from prices at the pump.