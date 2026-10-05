Day 14 of the 2026 BC provincial election: Out of cold storage

Maahs was far from the only target in the NDP's crosshairs.

On deadline day, the NDP widened its offensive with a release characterizing past statements from a wide swath of Conservatives. The party accused Sheldon Clare of Prince George-North Cariboo of defending residential school mortality rates and calling for municipal politicians to be hanged; David L. Williams of Salmon Arm-Shuswap of suggesting Western Canada become a U.S. protectorate; and Kristina Loewen of Kelowna Centre of comparing pandemic restrictions to the Holocaust.

The release also targeted ten Conservative candidates over a past Pride-flag vote. Richmond Centre NDP candidate Henry Yao charged that Doerkson had "chosen to embrace the far-right Findlay wing.”

With the ballot officially locked, Doerkson is shifting his focus back to defending his own backyard. Following a Sunday swing through the southern end of his riding — working Savona, Cache Creek, and Clinton — he is set for 100 Mile House on Monday to further defend Cariboo-Chilcotin.