Day 16 of the 2026 BC provincial election: Eby shifts to running against his own government's record

PENTICTON — More than two weeks into the writ period and the BC NDP campaign messaging continues to be ever-changing, with Premier David Eby having shifted to campaigning against his own government's record on healthcare.

The campaign kicked off when the writ dropped on September 22. Looking ahead, voters can mark several key dates on the calendar: October 14 is the televised debate; advance polls open just two days later on October 16; and civic election day begins one day later on October 17. Final voting day is October 24.