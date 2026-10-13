Day 22 of the BC provincial election: Belated Thanksgiving, and the campaign is back

VANCOUVER — Tuesday is Day 22. The Greater Vancouver Board of Trade convenes David Eby, Lorne Doerkson and Emily Lowan at the Hyatt Regency for a noon tête-à-tête gathering of the province’s political and corporate establishment. The Western Standard will be on-hand to cover the proceedings.

It will be the only time the three share a stage before the only scheduled leaders' debate on October 14, ten days before voting ends on October 24.

Family brunch

The Greater Vancouver Board of Trade puts Eby, Doerkson and Lowan on the same stage Tuesday at the Hyatt Regency. It is the only time the three will share a room before Wednesday’s broadcast debate. The Western Standard will be in the room to report on any fireworks and the quality of the food. No public stream is listed.

The Board of Trade calls it a chance for its members to hear the leaders present their visions ahead of the October 24 election.

The Greater Vancouver Board of Trade is the largest business association in Western Canada. It began as the Vancouver Board of Trade in 1887, after the Great Fire.

Iain Black ran it as president and CEO from 2011 to 2019 and oversaw the name change. He is now a campaign co-chair for the BC Conservatives.

Bridgitte Anderson has held the top staff job since November 2019, the first woman in the role. Stuart Louie, co-president of H.Y. Louie Co. Ltd., is the current board chair.