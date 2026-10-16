Day 25 of the BC provincial election: Election-mania enters the final stretch

VANCOUVER — Friday marks the 25th date of the BC provincial election, and the very last day of the province's municipal elections, as 'election-mania' enters its final stretch.

For those seeking to bring an end to it all a bit early, advance voting places open at 8 a.m. local time Friday and stay open until 8 p.m. through next Wednesday. Elections BC confirmed that voters do not require a specific reason to vote early and may cast their ballot at any advance voting place in the province, regardless of their home riding.

All three major party leaders have a set itinerary Friday.