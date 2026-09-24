Day 3 of the BC election: Poll shows NDP only lead by four points

Victoria firefighters enter the civic race already underway.

As many are already painfully aware, the provincial writ landed on top of a civic campaign that is already underway.

Victoria votes Saturday, October 17.

Victoria Firefighters IAFF Local 730 announced September 10 that it had registered with Elections BC as a third-party advertising sponsor — the first time in the local’s history, president Josh Montgomery said.

“Our members have identified six critical issues that affect public safety, firefighter safety, and our ability to do our jobs to the fullest extent,” Montgomery said in the union’s release.

The six asks are on the union’s SafeVictoria site: a second means of egress in new multi-storey residential buildings; more high-rise response capacity above the sixth floor; street design that accounts for apparatus and response times; a plan against violence on emergency calls; proactive mental-health support for first responders; and more coverage for the Inner Harbour, Victoria West and what the union calls Canada’s busiest water airport.

“This isn’t about political parties or personalities,” Montgomery said. “Every candidate has the same opportunity to listen to our members, understand the challenges we face and decide where they stand.”

The local hosted a charity barbecue September 11 at 530 Chatham St., with proceeds directed to Project Trauma Support. Throughout the civic window it is inviting every mayoral and council candidate to sign the six-point pledge in public.