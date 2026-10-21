Day 30 of the BC provincial election: Last day of advance voting, three days left

The letter is signed by Dr. Habib Ur-Rehman, a family physician on the North Shore who moved to BC from England in early 2025. It urges support for the NDP and warns against potential health-care cuts under a Conservative government.

The envelope uses phrases such as “voting information enclosed,” “time sensitive — open immediately,” and “your participation is critical.” A disclaimer that the mail-out was authorized by the NDP appears only in small print on a second page.

Conservatives said the letter contains false information and could be mistaken for official Elections BC material, particularly by seniors.

Eby dismissed the complaint at a media availability on Tuesday, saying the party uses direct mailers among other tools and that the letter’s message is clear: the doctor came to BC for the public system and does not want cuts.

Elections BC will review the complaint. It is not known whether an investigation will follow.