Day 5 of the BC election: what you need to know

Knight can legally occupy both ballots. Elections BC has said provincial and local contests are separate statutes. There is no rule against filing in both. There is a rule against holding both.

The Eligibility to Hold Public Office Act, in force May 28, 2025, bars an MLA from sitting on a local council at the same time. Misty Van Popta was the test case: Langley Township councillor in 2022, Conservative MLA in 2024, then stripped of the local seat when the Act came in.

White Rock’s civic nomination period is closed. Knight’s name stays on the October 17 mayoral ballot against Councillor Susan Bains and realtor Chris Shields.

Daily Hive reported Friday she is no longer pursuing another mayoral term. She has not posted a withdrawal of her own. If she wins White Rock on the 17th and Surrey South on the 24th, she loses the mayor’s chair once she is certified as an MLA. If she wins the city and loses the riding, she stays mayor. If she loses the city and wins the riding, she goes to Victoria.

An NDP name has not been posted as of Saturday afternoon.

Chapman took the riding in 2024 with 13,056 votes (58.83%) over New Democrat Haroon Ghaffar.