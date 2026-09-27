Day 6 of the 2026 BC election: Conservative leader Doerkson promises 'no new taxes'

"Under my government, there will be no new taxes," Doerkson said in the release, adding that the pledge covers the entirety of his administration.

While the announcement promises no new levies, it does not outline cuts to existing taxes currently on the books.

The party's release points to several recent fiscal pressures, including Budget 2026 raising the lowest personal tax rate from 5.06% to 5.6% on the first $50,363 of taxable income, alongside frozen bracket indexations for 2027 through 2030.

It also highlights the 7% PST expansion onto professional services — which David Eby paused on September 18 while leaving the legislative change intact — and the newly proposed unsold condo levy.

"After campaigning on 'taxing the rich,' David Eby and the NDP raised the lowest income tax rate," the party stated. "British Columbians have never paid more in tax, but nine years of the NDP spending more and getting less means our province has never been further behind."