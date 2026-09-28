Day 7 of the 2026 BC Election: Campaign tours split the map

PENTICTON — Seven days after the writ dropped, the party leader campaign tours finally split the map on Monday, with Premier David Eby venturing to the North Coast while Interim Conservative Leader Lorne Doerkson brings his policy rollout to Vancouver.

With candidate nominations closing at 1:00 p.m. Pacific on Saturday, October 3, and final voting day set for Saturday, October 24, exactly 26 days remain after Monday. Municipal voters will also head to the polls on October 17 for civic elections, though the two contests do not share a ballot.