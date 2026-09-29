Day 8 of the 2026 BC Election: Carney comes to town

While Elections BC permits candidates to file papers for both municipal and provincial contests on the same calendar, the Eligibility to Hold Public Office Act strictly prohibits holding both offices simultaneously. Because the standard municipal withdrawal window had passed, Knight required ministerial approval to step off the civic ballot and focus entirely on her provincial campaign.

Kevin Acton, however, has chosen a different path in Vernon-Lumby. The Lumby mayor remains on both the October 17 civic ballot—where he faces Bradley Weston—and the provincial ticket, indicating he prefers not to abandon his municipal post unless successfully elected to the legislature.

Conversely, Central Saanich Mayor Ryan Windsor opted to step away from municipal politics altogether before taking up the Conservative mantle in Saanich North and the Islands, leaving Pat Bryant and Zeb King to contest his former mayoral seat.

Other municipal figures, including Terrace Councillor Sarah Zimmerman and Courtenay Councillor Will Cole-Hamilton, exited their local races prior to the September 18 deadline before securing BC NDP nominations.

Knight's municipal departure simplifies her local obligations, her provincial path in Surrey South remains complex. She joins a crowded field featuring OneBC's Brent Chapman, who currently holds the seat,, and CentreBC Leader Elenore Sturko, while the BC NDP have yet to formalize their candidate ahead of Saturday's official nomination deadline.

The administrative overlap continues to strain election infrastructure across the province. With advance provincial polling opening October 16 — just one day before civic voting — Elections BC is racing to recruit approximately 17,000 election officials.

The Union of BC Municipalities had formally requested a four-week delay to the provincial writ to avoid logistical conflicts, but Eby initiated the campaign five days later anyway.