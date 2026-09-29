Day 8 of the 2026 BC Election: Carney comes to town

PENTICTON — The first week of the 2026 BC provincial election writ period is over. Eight days after BC Premier David Eby dropped the writ, Prime Minister Mark Carney is making his way to Vancouver. Nominations close October 3 at 1 p.m. Pacific. Final voting day is Saturday, October 24.
Here's what you should know going into day eight of the 2026 BC provincial election.
Carney makes his way to Vancouver
Prime Minister Mark Carney’s own itinerary brings him to Vancouver for a "major energy and ocean-protection announcement."
BC NDP Party Leader David Eby, when asked by CBC's Katie DeRosa what the appearance was regarding, would not confirm if it's the final investment decision for LNG Canada Phase 2 but the Globe and Mail has already speculated as much.
Eby is heading south from a one-day Prince Rupert campaign stop at DP World’s Fairview Terminal to join the Prime Minister in Vancouver.
Whether the two leaders will share a joint podium or hold separate events remains unconfirmed pending official campaign advisories.
Carney, like Eby, addressed the masked gathering at the Kamloops Indian Reverse, also known as Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc, over the weekend.
In a social media statement Monday night, Carney called the incident an “abhorrent” act ahead of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
Eby, meanwhile, has heavily focused his campaign messaging on US trade policies since the writ dropped. That messaging hasn't changed.
Speaking in Prince Rupert on Monday, Eby argued American trade pressures are directly impacting "provincial paycheques" and positioned export expansion and diversification as the solution.
He tied a port package, which includes doubling critical-minerals exports in five years, expanding Prince Rupert, and a $5 million investment for cruise lines to a $20-billion agreement he signed with Carney in July.
The BC premier has been taking runs at the American president since the writ dropped.
Overnight, he put it on his own feed.
Eby quote-posted a clip of President Donald Trump calling Canada “one of the worst countries in the entire world.”
The premier’s caption, at 6:08 p.m. PDT Monday, read: “Dear American friends, while we wait for sanity to return, we’re going to start seeing other countries. It’s not you, it’s him. Looking forward to better days for all of us.”
By 4:20 a.m. PDT Tuesday the post had 161,273 views, 1,261 likes and 1,237 replies.
Doerkson takes the mic again
Interim Conservative Leader Lorne Doerkson returns to the microphone for a policy announcement this afternoon. A party media advisory dated Monday schedules the event for 1 p.m. in Langley.
The Langley appearance follows Doerkson’s "energy-superpower" announcement in Vancouver on Monday, where he committed to doubling liquefied natural gas production by 2032 and tripling it by 2035.
This energy platform builds on his earlier campaign stop in Surrey on Sunday, where he officially pledged that a future government under his leadership would introduce a complete freeze on new taxes.
The announcement comes as the party pushes forward on the campaign trail, with the BC Conservatives currently running ahead in the polls and Doerkson appearing increasingly comfortable with his party leadership position.
OneBC’s eight
Not everyone is enthusiastic about the BC Conservative leadership transition, however.
OneBC, and its leadership, have decried the circumstances by which Kerry-Lynne Findlay was removed as leader following her leadership race victory on May 30. They are now drawing a clear line between what they view as authentic conservative representation and party insiders.
On Sunday, OneBC Leader Dallas Brodie publicly outlined the party's strategy regarding Conservative candidates.
“We will not oppose true conservatives who will fight for the values we all share,” Brodie said, while emphasizing that OneBC would active oppose “insiders who are trying to recreate the BC Liberal party”.
Pointing to the Abbotsford-Mission model, where OneBC had previously choses not to run against then-Conservative Party Leader Kerry-Lynne Findlay, Brodie indicated the party intends to selectively grant room to like-minded candidates.
Reports from CTV’s Rob Buffam indicate OneBC will stand aside in eight specific Conservative-held or targeted ridings.
The X account Canadian Elections Tracker published the eight names following that reporting.
The list of candidates OneBC has pledged not to run against includes Heather Maahs in Chilliwack North, Kristina Loewen in Kelowna Centre, Anna Kindy in North Island, Sharon Hartwell in Bulkley Valley-Stikine, Macklin McCall in West Kelowna-Peachland, Sheldon Clare in Prince George-North Cariboo, David Williams in Salmon Arm-Shuswap, and Lawrence Mok in Maple Ridge East.
Notably, the slate appears heavily composed of candidates who remained loyal to or explicitly endorsed Kerry-Lynne Findlay during her brief and tumultuous leadership tenure.
This calculated overlap highlights the selective nature of what some view as a targeted non-aggression strategy and others might see as an ideological line in the sand against mainstream "BC Liberal influence."
Candidate rollouts continue
Monday’s candidate announcements brought a wave of fresh faces to the campaign trail. By nightfall, Vernon-Lumby emerged as one of the few ridings across the province presenting voters with a clear, multi-party ballot.
CentreBC opened the morning by announcing navy veteran and Langford resident Sean Flynn in Langford Highlands.
Meanwhile, the BC Greens put Greater Victoria Teachers’ Association president Carolyn Howe on the slate for Victoria-Swan Lake, framing her candidacy alongside a platform proposal to lift the funding freeze on new $10-a-day child-care spaces.
The BC NDP card in Vancouver-Fraserview features former party president and former Richmond-Queensborough MLA Aman Singh.
While Singh seeks to reclaim a seat in the legislature, incumbent NDP MLA George Chow, who has held the riding since 2017, has yet to issue an official statement regarding his political future.
Conservative candidate Deep Singh Sandhu is already actively campaigning in the riding.
OneBC added three candidates to its roster on Monday: 26-year-old Mitchell Lukoni in Prince George-Valemount, financial planner Chantel Gibbs in Vernon-Lumby, and Shubham Joshi in Langley-Willowbrook.
Lukoni, a former riding association president for Conservative candidate Rosalyn Bird, steps into a direct challenge against his former party colleague.
The BC Conservatives rolled out five non-incumbents through the afternoon, introducing Business Council of BC chair Ryan Peterson in Coquitlam-Burke Mountain, Trevor Withers in North Vancouver-Lonsdale, Gordon Skulnec in Kootenay Central, healthcare administrator Aron Lageri in Vancouver-Kensington, and Warren Mirko in Kootenay-Monashee.
This gradual drip of nominations reflects the broader pattern of week one: most of the province’s 93 electoral districts still feature only one or two official banners, with very few boasting a full slate across all five major parties as the October 3 nomination deadline approaches.
Vernon-Lumby remains a rare exception. Five-term Lumby Mayor Kevin Acton secured the Conservative banner after previously running as an independent in 2024, stepping in to challenge incumbent NDP MLA Harwinder Sandhu, who held the seat in 2024 by a narrow 476-vote margin, alongside OneBC’s Chantel Gibbs.
Acton also remains on the October 17 Lumby mayoral ballot against Bradley Weston; while Elections BC permits dual filings, provincial legislation strictly prohibits holding municipal and provincial offices simultaneously.
White Rock pulls Knight off civic ballot
Acton isn’t the only candidate in the provincial general election whose political ambitions are overlapping between levels of government — a direct consequence of Premier David Eby’s decision to drop the writ so close to municipal elections pre-scheduled just days before the provincial voting day.
In White Rock, the city officially removed Megan Knight from its October 17 mayoral ballot on Monday night following formal approval from the Ministry of Housing and Municipal Affairs. Her withdrawal leaves a two-candidate race for the mayor's chair between Councillor Susan Bains and realtor Chris Shields.
Municipal nominations in White Rock originally closed on September 11, with the standard withdrawal deadline passing on September 18 — four days before Eby called the provincial election.
When the BC Conservatives subsequently nominated Knight to contest Surrey South on Friday, the local civic ballot had already been locked.
While Elections BC permits candidates to file papers for both municipal and provincial contests on the same calendar, the Eligibility to Hold Public Office Act strictly prohibits holding both offices simultaneously. Because the standard municipal withdrawal window had passed, Knight required ministerial approval to step off the civic ballot and focus entirely on her provincial campaign.
Kevin Acton, however, has chosen a different path in Vernon-Lumby. The Lumby mayor remains on both the October 17 civic ballot—where he faces Bradley Weston—and the provincial ticket, indicating he prefers not to abandon his municipal post unless successfully elected to the legislature.
Conversely, Central Saanich Mayor Ryan Windsor opted to step away from municipal politics altogether before taking up the Conservative mantle in Saanich North and the Islands, leaving Pat Bryant and Zeb King to contest his former mayoral seat.
Other municipal figures, including Terrace Councillor Sarah Zimmerman and Courtenay Councillor Will Cole-Hamilton, exited their local races prior to the September 18 deadline before securing BC NDP nominations.
Knight's municipal departure simplifies her local obligations, her provincial path in Surrey South remains complex. She joins a crowded field featuring OneBC's Brent Chapman, who currently holds the seat,, and CentreBC Leader Elenore Sturko, while the BC NDP have yet to formalize their candidate ahead of Saturday's official nomination deadline.
The administrative overlap continues to strain election infrastructure across the province. With advance provincial polling opening October 16 — just one day before civic voting — Elections BC is racing to recruit approximately 17,000 election officials.
The Union of BC Municipalities had formally requested a four-week delay to the provincial writ to avoid logistical conflicts, but Eby initiated the campaign five days later anyway.