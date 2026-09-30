Day 9 of the 2026 BC election: National Day of Truth and Reconciliation

In media clips published Wednesday by Sitka Media, Lowan pledged to immediately restart the Community Housing Fund and the Indigenous Housing Fund, build and protect 26,000 affordable units annually, introduce vacancy control to tie rent increases to the unit rather than the tenant, and ban "no pet" clauses in rental agreements.

The proposed restart references $1.4 billion in housing-strategy funding reallocated over three years in Budget 2026, which included a pause on new intakes for the $3.3 billion Community Housing Fund launched in 2018.

The Union of BC Municipalities voted earlier this month in Vancouver to request Victoria restore the program.

Lowan, who rents her home alongside roughly 33% of British Columbians, criticized the governing party's handling of the housing crisis.

“British Columbians deserve a government that's willing to stand up for them, that's willing to deliver affordability, and protect renters from the people trying to squeeze profits out of them,” Lowan said Wednesday.

“That's why BC Greens are pledging to immediately restart the $1.4 billion community housing fund, and the Indigenous Housing Fund, with a goal of building and protecting 26,000 units of affordable housing every year. We will pass vacancy control, which ties rent increases to a unit, not a tenant so landlords can't look at an eviction as an easy way to hike grants."

Lowan went further: "We'll ban no pet clauses, which drive 25% of cats and dogs being handed over to shelters away from their owners. British Columbians are done being forced into impossible decisions over something as vital as shelter, and the BC Greens have the grassroots support to deliver better for BC," Lowan continued.

According to a Green Party brief released Tuesday, implementing vacancy control would keep annual rent increase decisions with the Residential Tenancy Branch, removing financial incentives for landlords to evict tenants for market rate resets.