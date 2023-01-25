Glaucous-winged Gull

Glaucous-winged Gull.

 Image courtesy US Fish & Wildlife Service

A dead gull found in Vancouver Island’s Cowichan Bay has tested positive for avian flu.

Workers at the 30 acre Pacific Industrial & Marine Ltd. facility noticed the dead gull showed no markings of an attack and decided to send it to provincial authorities for testing.

Reporter (BC)

Reid Small is a BC Reporter for the Western Standard and West Coast Standard based in the Vancouver Bureau. He has worked as a freelance photojournalist and in independent media.

(2) comments

northrungrader
northrungrader

Is that the very same PCR test that was so very helpful during the pandemic? How many cycles did it require to get the results they wanted?

Report
Normflicker
Normflicker

Who goes around picking up a dead bird and sends it off to be analyzed? This is another scam and fear story. A dead bird is on my lawn. It probably hit the window. End of investigation.

Report

