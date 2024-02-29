Dead Vancouver woman ordered to repay UBC $600k from the hereafter

May she rest in peace.Although Wanda Barbara Moscipan shuffled off this mortal coil in 2012, a British Columbia judge has ordered the deceased woman to repay more than half a million dollars in embezzled funds and wages to the University of British Columbia in what is being seen as a Canadian legal precedent.In addition, she faces further claims from beyond the grave from when she was employed at the Vancouver Coastal Health Authority (VCHA) for wage theft as a member of the living between 1997 and 2011..On February 23, BC Supreme Court Justice Matthew Taylor ordered her estate — which is administered by her widower husband Miroslaw Moscipan — to repay UBC $594,680 in stolen wages and misappropriated funds.The VCHA is seeking another $246,073.23 in a separate court action. The ruling, which was released this week, found that Moscipan’s wife had engaged in “various fraudulent actions,” including stealing money from a dormant bank account to which she had exclusive access..“It would therefore be unjust for the estate to retain property derived from funds that were fraudulently obtained by Ms. Moscipan.”BC Supreme Court Justice Matthew Taylor.It also found she was receiving 180% of a full-time salary by falsifying time sheets and forging supervisors’ signatures to grant herself pay raises as an administrator in the UBC’s Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology. The judge further ruled she had made false representations about her employment status while simultaneously working as a member of the VCHA where she was also earning a 100% salary and that the monies were used to pay off the mortgage on a home in Vancouver’s tony North Shore. Legal analysts said the move not only seeks to rectify the financial discrepancies but also sets a precedence in legal and ethical accountability “sending a clear message that justice will seek reparation, in life and beyond.”.The judge also ruled that the UBC is entitled to any costs and any ancillary orders that arise from collecting the debt.“As a result of Ms. Moscipan’s wage theft, Ms. Moscipan (and consequently the estate after her death) was enriched by the amount of $594,680.26,” Taylor wrote. “It would therefore be unjust for the estate to retain property derived from funds that were fraudulently obtained by Ms. Moscipan.”