Striking longshore workers have reached a deal to end a two-week walkout at BC ports.

According to a statement from the International Longshore and Warehouse Union, the deal was reached just 10 minutes prior to a 10:30 a.m. (PST) deadline from a federal mediator.

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

Left Coast
Left Coast

"estimated losses from the strike at $9.8 billion." . . . .

Pales compared to the Loses for Canadians after 8 years of the Turdough Government & the WEF Cabinet of Lackies . . . who have spent well over a TRILLION with absolutely Nothing to show for it.

Richard Bilovus
Richard Bilovus

L.C. [thumbup] billions of our dollars unaccounted for and an auditor cannot track.

