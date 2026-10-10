BC

DEEP DIVE: A riding-by-riding analysis — the Abbotsford arc

This is the first in a Western Standard series of riding-by-riding analyses of all 93 electoral districts. The Abbotsford-area, or Abbotsford arc, cluster is where it all begins: Abbotsford-Mission, Abbotsford South, Abbotsford West, Langley-Abbotsford and Chilliwack-Cultus Lake.
Abbotsford-area cluster. Left to right: Bruce Banman, Conservative, Abbotsford South; Pam Alexis, NDP, Abbotsford-Mission; Korky Neufeld, Conservative, Abbotsford West; Á’a:líya Warbus, Conservative, Chilliwack-Cultus Lake; Harman Bhangu, Conservative, Langley-Abbotsford. Mount Baker and the Fraser Valley behind them. Western Standard photo illustration.
Abbotsford-area cluster. Left to right: Bruce Banman, Conservative, Abbotsford South; Pam Alexis, NDP, Abbotsford-Mission; Korky Neufeld, Conservative, Abbotsford West; Á’a:líya Warbus, Conservative, Chilliwack-Cultus Lake; Harman Bhangu, Conservative, Langley-Abbotsford. Mount Baker and the Fraser Valley behind them. Western Standard photo illustration.Gemini, from file photos.
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Bcpoli
David Eby
Bc Ndp
John Aldag
Mike De Jong
Libertarian Party
Bruce Banman
Bc Greens
Kerry-Lynne Findlay
Lorne Doerkson
Harman Bhangu
Pam Alexis
reann gasper
Abbotsford-Mission
Á’a:líya Warbus
OneBC
Abbotsford South
Conservative Party of BC
Korky Neufeld
Lakhwinder Jhaj
Stephen Fowler
BC Election 2026
Abbotsford West
Langley-Abbotsford
Chilliwack-Cultus Lake
Darryl Kropp
Robin Roy
Leah Ballantyne
Jules Côté
Erin Osborne
Alex Joehl
Kelli Paddon
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