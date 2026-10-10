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DEEP DIVE: A riding-by-riding analysis — the Abbotsford arc

This is the first in a Western Standard series of riding-by-riding analyses of all 93 electoral districts. The Abbotsford-area, or Abbotsford arc, cluster is where it all begins: Abbotsford-Mission, Abbotsford South, Abbotsford West, Langley-Abbotsford and Chilliwack-Cultus Lake.