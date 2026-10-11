DEEP DIVE: A riding-by-riding analysis — the Island spine

PENTICTON — The NDP held every seat on this stretch in 2024. Two of them finished inside 1,000 votes. One of those two, Juan de Fuca-Malahat, finished 141 votes apart after a judicial recount, and a CBC account at the time treated that count as the ballot that secured the government's majority.

Nominations closed at 1 p.m. Pacific on Saturday. The names below are the ones on Elections BC's final list. Civic voting across the same towns is October 17, a week before the provincial ballot on October 24.

Where the Conservative Party dominated the Abbotsford arc, the Island Spine cluster provides an inverted mirror image of regional political loyalty. The BC NDP swept every seat along this Vancouver Island corridor during the 2024 BC provincial election.