BC

‘DO NOT ENGAGE’: Landlord alerts others to Jessica Yaniv over 'service dog' rental dispute

The most recent X post circulating the warning appears to have been posted by Yaniv himself — or at least from an old account belonging to him.
Jessica Yaniv berating then-Rebel News reporter Keean Bexte outside a BC provincial courthouse in January 2020.
Jessica Yaniv berating then-Rebel News reporter Keean Bexte outside a BC provincial courthouse in January 2020.(Photo: Rebel News, Youtube)
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Bc
Billboard Chris
Jessica Yaniv
Leah Gazan
Bc Human Rights Tribunal
Blaire White
Jessica Simpson
Barbara Kay
BC Human Rights Code
Dallas Brodie
MMIWG2SLGBTQQIA+

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