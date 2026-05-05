BC

Do U.S. tribes present a 'sovereignty threat' to British Columbia under DRIPA?

The NDP’s flagship reconciliation law, once hailed as a path to certainty, is now being weaponized by U.S. tribes according to the Conservative Party of BC.
BC Conservative Interim Leader Trevor Halford
BC Conservative Interim Leader Trevor HalfordPhoto: Jarryd Jäger, Western Standard
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Bc
Bcpoli
David Eby
Niki Sharma
Section 35
Trevor Halford
Osoyoos
DRIPA
Chief Clarence Louie
Gitxaala
Tahltan Nation
Eskay Creek project
Desautel
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Western Standard
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