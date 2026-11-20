MUKACHEVO — Lorne Doerkson and the ministers he has chosen will take their oaths of office today at Government House in Victoria. The ceremony will install the province’s first Conservative government in nearly a century and end Doerkson’s status as premier-designate.Global BC reported the schedule Friday morning..The post linked a Canadian Press account that described the event as the moment the new government “takes the reins of power.”Sixty-three Conservative MLAs took the oath of allegiance in the legislative chamber on Thursday. Doerkson was sworn as the re-elected MLA for Cariboo-Chilcotin in the second of two groups. One Conservative seat remains pending a judicial recount. Kristina Loewen leads by 43 votes in Kelowna-Centre. BC NDP incumbent Stephanie Higginson leads by 50 votes in Ladysmith-Oceanside. Counting is expected to begin on November 23, leaving the precise seat-count unknown at this time.Elections BC’s current count stands at 64 Conservatives, 27 New Democrats and two Greens, subject to those recounts. The Conservatives received 47.4% of the popular vote while the NDP took 37.6% and the Greens 11.2%. It is the largest majority caucus in 25 years and the first Conservative government since Simon Fraser Tolmie left office in 1933..Peter Milobar, the former finance critic, told the Canadian Press that Doerkson has “an embarrassment of riches” in skills among the elected members and that there is a place for all on the large team. Caroline Elliott, who narrowly lost the leadership contest to Kerry-Lynne Findlay in May, and said she does not yet know how she will serve but will be happy to represent her constituents and take other roles.UBC political science lecturer Stewart Prest said he expects a relatively smaller cabinet than those under the late John Horgan and outgoing premier David Eby. He described the task of balancing regions and the population as a multi-dimensional act..Political watchers have floated early expectations for specific posts. Jeff Ferrier of Framepoint Public Affairs told the Times Colonist he expects the cabinet to shrink to about 15 or 16 ministers. He and others have pointed to Kamloops Centre MLA Peter Milobar for finance, citing his long run as critic on the file for both BC United and the Conservatives and his experience as a former Kamloops mayor. Delta South MLA Ian Paton, a third-generation dairy farmer and longtime agriculture critic, is widely expected by Ferrier and Camosun College instructor Daniel Reeve to take the agriculture portfolio.Ferrier also suggested Carson Binda, the Vancouver-Quilchena MLA and former Canadian Taxpayers Federation director, could fill a minister-of-state role focused on red-tape reduction if one is created. On Vancouver Island, Reeve and Prest have named Saanich South’s Cathie Ounsted and North Island’s Anna Kindy as the most likely local prospects for cabinet, with Kindy as a potential candidate for health minister given her previous profession as a doctor.Elliott has been mentioned in some analyses as a possible fit for indigenous relations or education minister given her academic background and government experience under the Campbell Liberals and her near-win in the leadership race.These remain the expectations of outside observers. No names had been released by the party as of Friday morning..Doerkson has said the government will move quickly on tax relief that raises the basic personal amount and delivers roughly $1,000 to low- and middle-income earners and seniors. There will be no fall sitting of the legislature. The first legislative session is expected in the spring. Ministers are to begin work from day one and prepare a package for that sitting.Green MLAs are scheduled to be sworn in on November 23. The 27 New Democrat MLAs will take their oaths on November 26.The ceremony at Government House is the final formal step after David Eby’s September 22 snap call and the Conservative Party of BC's election win.