BC

Doerkson asks NDP to pause tunnel-specific work on Massey crossing

Premier-designate wants no new contracts that lock the province into an eight-lane tunnel before his cabinet reviews a 10-lane bridge option.
Preliminary construction and site preparation work next to the south end of the existing George Massey Tunnel for the future new immersed tunnel project, as seen on June 1, 2026.
Preliminary construction and site preparation work next to the south end of the existing George Massey Tunnel for the future new immersed tunnel project, as seen on June 1, 2026.Kenneth Chan at the Daily Hive
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Mike Farnworth
Lorne Doerkson
Massey Tunnel