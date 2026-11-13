Doerkson asks NDP to pause tunnel-specific work on Massey crossing

LVIV — Premier-designate Lorne Doerkson has asked the outgoing NDP government to stop any new work on the George Massey Tunnel replacement that cannot also support a bridge.In a statement, Doerkson said necessary work should continue until cabinet is in a position to finalize the project's direction. He asked that no new contracts, amendments, change orders, procurement decisions or other commitments proceed that would lock British Columbians into the tunnel option."We should not be spending more money or making new commitments that lock British Columbians into the tunnel option before the incoming government has completed its review," Doerkson said..The Conservatives campaigned on scrapping the planned $8.5-billion immersed tunnel between Richmond and Delta and returning to a 10-lane bridge. The previous BC Liberal government had advanced a bridge plan before the NDP cancelled it after taking office in 2017 and later switched to a tunnel.A Ministry of Transportation spokesperson said the province has received the request and is acting consistent with it. Under the caretaker convention, day-to-day business continues and existing contracts are honoured, but no new decisions are made that would limit the choices of the incoming government..Mike Farnworth, NDP MLA for Port Coquitlam and outgoing transportation minister, slammed the request.."This is a strange attempt by Lorne Doerkson to pin the costs of this reckless promise on anyone but himself. He knew when he promised to cancel this tunnel that construction was already well underway and hundreds of millions of dollars had been spent," Farnworth said."He is well aware that during elections and transition periods, elected officials do not issue directions and the non-partisan civil service administers the government independently. The outgoing BC NDP government is undertaking no new work or direction on this project, and I’m confident that independent public servants are acting appropriately, including taking their direction from the incoming government.""The bottom line is that Lorne Doerkson knows that cancelling this project would cost British Columbians hundreds of millions of dollars, lay off hundreds of workers, and leave people stuck in traffic for years longer. His statement today shows that he is either laying the groundwork to break his commitment, or to try to blame someone else for what it will cost British Columbians.".Preliminary on-site work began in January. Major construction of the immersed tunnel itself has not started, and main construction contracts have not yet been awarded.Conservative MLAs are scheduled to be sworn in on November 19. Doerkson has said he will name a cabinet the following day.The final count gave the Conservatives 64 seats, the NDP 27 and the Greens two, subject to judicial recounts in two ridings.