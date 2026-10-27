BC

Doerkson puts Pacific Link pipeline and an independent look at the BC NDP's books at the top of his post-election 'to-do list'

Premier-designate Lorne Doerkson said his first calls as premier will be to the prime minister and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith to move the Pacific Link pipeline. He also ordered an independent review of the provincial finances on Day 1.
Lorne Doerkson faces a mountain of debt and unfinished business left by David Eby’s government.
Lorne Doerkson faces a mountain of debt and unfinished business left by David Eby’s government.Image courtesy of ChatGPT
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David Eby
Danielle Smith
Adrian Dix
Mark Carney
Lorne Doerkson
Pacific Link pipeline
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Western Standard
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