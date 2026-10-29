BC

Doerkson questions a tanker ban that applies to Canadians and nobody else

The federal Liberals defeated a repeal bill in the House of Commons on Wednesday. Coastal First Nations say the issue is now "closed," while BC premier-designate Lorne Doerkson has flagged the American exception without committing to a fight (yet).
Haida Nation President Jason Alsop speaks at Premier David Eby's event in support of BC’s North Coast oil tanker ban in Vancouver Nov. 5, 2025.
Haida Nation President Jason Alsop speaks at Premier David Eby's event in support of BC’s North Coast oil tanker ban in Vancouver Nov. 5, 2025. (BC government photo)
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Aaron Gunn
Mark Carney
Dane Lloyd
Lorne Doerkson
David McKenzie
Haida Nation President Gaagwiis Jason Alsop
Coastal First Nations
Carol Anstey
North Coast tanker ban
Great Bear Initiative
Ben O'Hara-Byrne
Bill c-264
Samuel Schooner