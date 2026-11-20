MUKACHEVO — Lorne Doerkson was sworn in Friday as British Columbia’s 38th premier at Government House and named his cabinet. The Conservatives hold 64 of 93 seats after the October 24 election, pending some judicial recounts.This is the first Conservative majority government in the province since the Tolmie government left office in 1933.Doerkson said the new team is focused on restoring confidence in government and delivering a stronger future. Caroline Elliott is the new attorney general. The West Vancouver-Capilano MLA holds a PhD in political science from Simon Fraser University. Her work has focused on Canadian liberal democracy and indigenous self-governance. She previously advised ministers under Gordon Campbell and worked on the Site C project at BC Hydro. She is not a lawyer. The appointment is atypical. British Columbia attorney generals have almost always been members of the bar.CTV’s Robert Buffam was amongst the first to report the appointment..Claire Rattée is deputy premier and minister of social development. Buffam noted a second standing ovation when she was sworn in. She has spoken publicly about overcoming addiction on the Downtown Eastside..Carson Binda is minister of state for red tape reduction. The Vancouver-Quilchena MLA is a former president of the BC Taxpayers Federation. Buffam described a large round of applause for the new post..Peter Milobar, who spent years as the Conservative Party of BC finance critic, is finance minister. .Kiel Giddens is forests minister. Larry Neufeld is energy, mines and petroleum resources minister. Á’a:líya Warbus is environment minister.Ryan Peterson is health minister. Scott McInnis is indigenous relations and reconciliation minister..Ian Paton is agriculture minister. Kristina Loewen is children and family development minister. Bruce Banman is citizens’ services and technology minister. Gavin Dew is economic development and tourism minister..Anna Kindy is minister of state for rural development..Lynne Block is minister of education and child care. Pete Davis is minister of state for mining. Kathy Ounsted takes the new combined file of local government, housing, sport and culture. Zeeshan Wahla is minister of state for housing.Korky Neufeld is minister of post-secondary education and labour. Harman Bhangu is minister of state for labour. Before politics he spent 17 years in the heavy-load trucking industry as an aggregate hauler in the family business that also worked in mills, road building, construction and forestry.Jessy Sahota is minister of public safety and solicitor general. He is a Delta Police constable who worked the patrol support and violence suppression teams before becoming a youth liaison officer. He is also a three-time Canadian national wrestling champion and was named to the International Association of Chiefs of Police 40 Under 40 list in 2022.Ward Stamer is minister of state for emergency management.Trevor Halford is minister of transportation and infrastructure. Donegal Wilson is minister of water, land and natural resource operations..The cabinet is now in place and Doerkson is premier. The first BC Conservative government in nearly a century takes office with a red-tape post, a non-lawyer attorney general, and ministers drawn from all walks of life — including trucking, policing and addiction recovery. The platform items themselves will have to wait for the spring sitting and the the results remain somewhat conditional, still subject to two judicial recounts.