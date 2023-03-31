Bodger

Addressing his viewers as “Starbucks stabbin’ fam,” a Canadian TikToker who went viral after filming a fatal stabbing in Vancouver Sunday explained in a follow-up video what was going through his head.

Seen around the world, the highly graphic video shows the murder of 37-year-old Paul Stanley Schmidt outside of the Starbucks on West Pender and Granville Street.

Bodger

Reporter (BC)

Reid Small is a BC Reporter for the Western Standard and West Coast Standard based in the Vancouver Bureau. He has worked as a freelance photojournalist and in independent media.

Recommended for you

(5) comments

guest800
guest800

A typical Vancouverite.

Nothin’ matters but chillin’ and being kind to transsexuals.

Been to that city many times and have always noticed that nobody care about anything but “being tolerant”, being stylish and getting high.

I bet if he saw someone insult a gay person he would have been enraged.

I hate post-national Canada.

But hey, at least we can afford those trips to Mexico thanks to all the jobs that mass-immigration creates!

Report Add Reply
Woodrow George
Woodrow George

Yep! He's a POS. Cpuld have tried to stop the bleeding and keep him breathing. Unbelievable. I'll say it again 'cause he'll probably be reading this. You're a POS!

Report Add Reply
Farmboy19
Farmboy19

In my day we would have thought to help out if we were viable...not film it...heck, we couldn't...

Report Add Reply
guest83
guest83

You’re still a POS for not making an effort to help the poor guy!

Report Add Reply
Woodrow George
Woodrow George

[thumbup]

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.