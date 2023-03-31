Addressing his viewers as “Starbucks stabbin’ fam,” a Canadian TikToker who went viral after filming a fatal stabbing in Vancouver Sunday explained in a follow-up video what was going through his head.
Seen around the world, the highly graphic video shows the murder of 37-year-old Paul Stanley Schmidt outside of the Starbucks on West Pender and Granville Street.
It occurred shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday after a “brief altercation,” police say.
Schmidt’s wife and young daughter were present.
A Vancouver police officer patrolling the area was flagged down moments after the stabbing and arrested the suspect — 32-year-old Inderdeep Singh Gosal — at the scene. The altercation reportedly stemmed from Gosal vaping near Schmidt’s child.
Gosal has been charged with second-degree murder.
Alex Bodger, who goes by Gora Pakora on TikTok, is the man who recorded the internationally-viral killing before taking a selfie next to Schmidt’s motionless body.
Dozens more idle witnesses watched Schmidt bleed on the pavement.
“This motherf-cker just died, bro,” Bodger is heard saying in the video.
No one attempted to stop the bleeding or help Schmidt in any way.
Bodger returned to the scene the following morning and filmed himself smoking a cigarette, prompting even more public condemnation toward his behaviour.
Since then he’s released a video explaining what was going through his head during the killing.
“I thought it was just a street fight, right, so I run over there and start video taping — and I saw some blood, so I just thought there was maybe a bloody nose or something. My brain wasn’t really allowing me to believe what just happened,” he told his followers.
“I knew he was dead, but at the same time this is my first time ever experiencing this, so my brain’s just like ‘he’s dead,’ and so I just start screaming it ‘cause I don’t know what the f-ck else to do.”
Bodger expressed concern Schimdt's alleged killer, Gosal, may have killed him too, proclaiming the smile plastered to his face stemmed from a feeling of discomfort.
“That’s how I always am in uncomfortable situations, I put a little bit of a smile on my face,” Bodger explained, adding that he’s sorry the videos went viral.
Despite telling Global News that he feels “pure fear” every time he thinks about the killing, Bodger said in his recent video that the incident “doesn’t faze” him too much.
“This s---, it doesn’t faze me too much, only because like, I’ve seen like … I’ll just say human life to me, the way I look at it, if I don’t know you, it is meaningless,” he said.
“I’m just keeping it straight up. He’s dead. What can we do now?”
A GoFundMe to support Schmidt's family can be found here.
A typical Vancouverite.
Nothin’ matters but chillin’ and being kind to transsexuals.
Been to that city many times and have always noticed that nobody care about anything but “being tolerant”, being stylish and getting high.
I bet if he saw someone insult a gay person he would have been enraged.
I hate post-national Canada.
But hey, at least we can afford those trips to Mexico thanks to all the jobs that mass-immigration creates!
Yep! He's a POS. Cpuld have tried to stop the bleeding and keep him breathing. Unbelievable. I'll say it again 'cause he'll probably be reading this. You're a POS!
In my day we would have thought to help out if we were viable...not film it...heck, we couldn't...
You’re still a POS for not making an effort to help the poor guy!
