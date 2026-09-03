BC BC

Downtown Vancouver park closed to the public Friday for 'Squamish Nation event'

A Park Board A-frame at Rainbow Park says the 0.8-acre downtown playground will be shut from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday. OneBC’s Jim McMurtry asked how staff will check the ancestry of joggers, dog-walkers and children at a park taxpayers already paid to build.