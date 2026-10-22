BC

Downtown Vancouver skunk that bit people tests positive for rabies

A "small number of people" bitten by the animal have already received post-exposure treatment. Officials don't know the precise number, but are are asking anyone who may have had contact with a sick or abnormally behaving skunk in the West End or Stanley Park between September 22 and October 17 to seek assessment.
Anonymous skunk, location undisclosed.
Anonymous skunk, location undisclosed.File photo
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