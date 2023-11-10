EASY TO SWALLOW: Nanaimo RCMP rescue missing alpaca named Chewy

Nanaimo RCMP chewed out alpaca Chewy after he decided to go out on a late-night, unescorted jaunt around his neighbourhood. “All in all, with a little creativity, the incident was successfully dealt with and the officers now have a good story to share with their work mates," said Nanaimo RCMP Const. Gary O’Brien in a Friday press release. The RCMP said Chewy bit off more than he could chew by not asking his owner how to get back home. It added his problems started to eat away at him on Tuesday around 2 a.m. in South Wellington — south of Nanaimo. Although Chewy might have believed people would be eating his dust, the officers arrived on scene soon after it was reported he was heading for the highway. When the officers found him on Highway 1, he was enjoying himself by chewing up the scenery. While the officers could have been angry enough to chew nails, the RCMP said they used their vehicles to guide him back home. Around 3 a.m. and after some corralling, it said he was led back to his property and reunited with his worried but grateful owner who did not appear to be stressed.Chewy's owner said he might have become frightened for an unknown reason, jumping a fence that surrounds their property without packing a bag.