Eby abandons DRIPA changes, vows collaboration with indigenous groups

Eby made the announcement Monday afternoon after leaving a New Democratic Party caucus meeting and walking into a “chaotic media scrum,” where he read a joint statement with the First Nations Leadership Council. He took a few questions before leaving as reporters continued to shout follow-ups.

During the brief appearance, Eby read a statement to reporters: “The Government and First Nations Leadership Council are committed to working together with all First Nations leaders on a path forward to discuss and consider the government’s stated legal concerns, while upholding the title and rights and human rights of First Nations.”

Eby additionally informed reporters that he believed his government had the votes to pass the suspension legislation immediately but chose not to proceed after discussions with the Council before walking away with many questions still unasked.

While Eby might have been able to avoid questions from reporters on Monday, when he walked into the Legislative Assembly, more questions awaited him.