BC

Eby admits helping cabinet minister draft statement opposing Tilbury LNG expansion

Premier David Eby confirmed he worked with Emergency Management Minister Kelly Greene on her public statement opposing the Tilbury LNG expansion, even as Energy Minister Adrian Dix promoted the $2.2-billion project as a jobs and emissions win.
BC NDP MLAs Adrian Dix (left) and Kelly Greene (right)
BC NDP MLAs Adrian Dix (left) and Kelly Greene (right)Illustration by Alex Zoltan
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