Eby announces bills to shield schools, houses of worship from protests

VANCOUVER — BC Premier David Eby announced Monday that the provincial government intends to introduce two new bills aimed at strengthening protections for safe access to schools and places of worship, amid ongoing concerns over disruptive protests targeting such spaces..Joined at a news conference in Victoria by Attorney General Niki Sharma and Minister of Education and Child Care Lisa Beare, Eby highlighted the measures as part of broader efforts to safeguard children, educators, and faith communities.According to the premier and attorney general, Bill 13, the Safe Access to Places of Public Worship Act, would create so-called “access zones” or “buffer spaces” around eligible places of worship—including mosques, temples, gurdwaras, synagogues, and churches.These zones, activated by posted signage, would prohibit behaviours like barricading access, physical obstruction, disrupting prayers or meetings, intimidation, or attempts to dissuade attendance. Police would have authority for warrantless arrests, violation tickets, or court injunctions.Zones would generally cover the property and a 20-metre buffer, with protections taking effect immediately upon royal assent and subject to reassessment in 2030. Eligibility draws from existing property-tax exemption definitions for places of worship.The announcements drew support from stakeholders, including representatives from Sikh, Jewish, Muslim, Hindu, and Christian communities.The ability for kids to learn and the ability for everyone to pray without harassment or intimidation is fundamental to who we are as Canadians and British Columbians,” Eby said.“Unfortunately, in recent years, we’ve seen people targeting places of worship and schools with threatening and coercive behaviour. These new protections will help ensure people can attend school and gather in prayer and celebration in peace.”“We cannot legislate common sense,” Eby said when taking questions from reporters during the legislation’s announcement. “But we're trying.”