Eby backs down on DRIPA pause, averting election threat

In BC’s parliamentary system, as elsewhere in the country, a confidence vote is a make-or-break moment for any government. Eby had already said the planned bill to pause key parts of DRIPA would be treated as a confidence matter.

That means if the bill was defeated in the legislature, the NDP government would lose the support of the House. With the NDP holding only a razor-thin one-seat majority (47 of 93 seats), even one or two NDP MLAs voting against it, or staying home, could have toppled the government and triggered a snap provincial election months or years ahead of schedule.

Strong pushback from indigenous groups and advocates made that outcome a real possibility, Grand Chief Stewart Phillip, co-chair of the First Nations Summit, for one example, publicly stated that his wife, NDP MLA Joan Phillip, is “heartsick” about the proposed pause and does not support it — raising the real possibility that at least one government MLA was prepared to vote against the bill.

Two unelected BC Conservative leadership candidates even weighed-in on the matter over the weekend and on Monday morning, with the Caroline Elliott and Yuri Fulmer campaigns both appearing to advocate for the quickest possible dissolution of the Eby government.