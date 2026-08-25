Eby brands BC Conservatives ‘chaos central’ during liquor-store presser

PENTICTON — Premier David Eby used a Tuesday press conference inside a BC Liquor Store to take aim at the Official Opposition, labelling the BC Conservatives “chaos central” amid a wave of MLA exits and internal shake-ups under leader Kerry-Lynne Findlay.Asked about the latest Conservative caucus defection and the party’s ongoing turmoil, Eby did not hesitate.“Chaos central over there,” he said..The remark came only moments after MLA Rosalyn Bird took flight from the Conservative Party BC caucus and as Delta South MLA Ian Paton is preparing to form a new centre-right party with fellow defector Peter Milobar, who quit earlier this month. The latest exits follow the departure of long-serving party president Aisha Estey, the replacement of multiple executives, including Angelo Isidorou, and a series of staff changes since Findlay won the leadership in May.Eby seized on the latest fracture in the BC Conservative caucus Tuesday, labelling the party “chaos central” and an “extremist right-wing party” after a second MLA quit this week.Asked for comment on the departure during a press conference inside a BC Liquor Store, By replied that exits have become “a fairly regular occurrence.”In a second exchange, a reporter referred to the Conservatives as a “centre-right party.” Eby laughed the description off..“I can understand why people don’t want to be a part of it. I can understand why British Columbians wouldn’t want to vote for it,” he said. “It’s an extremist right-wing party, and now we’ll have another right-wing party. It seems which will make now three political parties where previously there was one.”.The premier’s comments came during an appearance that mixed wildfire updates with response to the federal government’s new counter-tariffs. He opened by thanking British Columbians for supporting Summerland families hit by fires through Red Cross donations and by buying local products. About 1,300 families remain under evacuation notice, he said, warning of rising risk from dry, warm and windy weather ahead.On trade, Eby confirmed the province will continue its ban on stocking or ordering American alcohol in BC Liquor Stores as a direct message to U.S. President Donald Trump. “It is unfair, it is unjust, that BC forest families, BC forest companies, have worse access to the American market than the European Union, than Russia,” he said. “Getting the president’s attention through liquor policy was one of the key ways we did it.”He called the federal counter-tariffs — dollar-for-dollar on $27.6 billion of U.S. goods — a “proportionate response” and a “good start” on worker supports, but pressed for more. Non-tariff measures should be on the table, he argued, including cancelling a $12-billion fighter-jet purchase from the United States and examining U.S. thermal coal still exported through Westshore Terminals in Delta.“When your friend kicks you in the back, one of the first rules is you don’t then go and buy $12 billion of fighter jets from that person,” Eby said. On the coal, he noted Ottawa has already committed to a 2030 phase-out and agreed with former Conservative leader John Rustad that it deserves a closer look.Eby urged British Columbians to avoid travel to the United States where possible and to choose Canadian products.