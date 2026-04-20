BC

Eby climbs down from DRIPA pause after climbing down from confidence vote

The Premier’s Office said it would table legislation to suspend core provisions of the indigenous rights law only to reverse course Sunday evening and say no bill will be introduced this spring session, with another ‘update’ on Monday expected instead.
BC Premier David Eby (left) and Indigenous Relations Minister Spencer Chandra Herbert (right) exchange gifts with representatives of the Kitselas First Nation on completing a treaty, at the BC legislature, April 15, 2026.
BC Premier David Eby (left) and Indigenous Relations Minister Spencer Chandra Herbert (right) exchange gifts with representatives of the Kitselas First Nation on completing a treaty, at the BC legislature, April 15, 2026.Image courtesy of BC government
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