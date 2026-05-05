BC

Eby denies Beijing interference claims by former mayor Kennedy Stewart

Premier David Eby pushed back hard Tuesday, telling the legislature he is unaware of any RCMP investigation into a cabinet minister for collaborating with the Chinese government.
Former Vancouver mayor Kennedy Stewart at a 2018 Chinatown event celebrating the 69th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China.
Former Vancouver mayor Kennedy Stewart at a 2018 Chinatown event celebrating the 69th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China.Originally posted by Stewart on Twitter; photo used by Bob Mackin / The Breaker
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David Eby
China
Ccp
Kennedy Stewart
Bob Mackin
Jas Johal
BC NDP Premier David Eby
Shen Yun
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