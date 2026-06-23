Eby digs in despite plunging polls, heads to China trade mission

VANCOUVER — Facing his lowest approval ratings since becoming premier and with the BC NDP trailing the opposition by double digits, David Eby says he remains committed to leading the province into the next election — even as he prepares for a high-profile trade mission to China..Eby was asked about the Angus Reid poll showing the BC NDP trailing the BC Conservatives by 11 points last week during a joint press conference with Prime Minister Mark Carney and shrugged off the number, saying the next election is still more than two years away, calling a future election the "ultimate poll"In a Global News interview released Tuesday morning, and ahead of his departure to China, Eby acknowledged a “really tough” stretch that included a challenging budget and adverse court decisions. Yet he, again, pushed back against questions about his future, saying his "focus" remains on British Columbians.“My commitment for British Columbians is to stay focussed on what’s important to them,” Eby said. “And I think that’s reflected in the polls. There is always a reminder for us of where we need to be working.”Recent polling tells much of the story. An Angus Reid Institute survey this month put Eby’s approval rating at 31% — a 15-point drop over the past year and among the lowest for any premier in Canada. The NDP sat at 36% support among decided voters, trailing the BC Conservatives by 11 points..Eby’s government has faced mounting criticism over issues including DRIPA implementation, property rights disputes, affordability, and health care. Despite this, the premier expressed confidence that there is time to turn things around before the next provincial election.“We’ve got a couple years before the next election, and British Columbians will issue their verdict,” he said.Former BC Premier Christy Clark, appearing in the same interview, offered a blunt assessment of what Eby needs to do to recover.“If he wants to come back, he has to demonstrate that we are going to get our economy back on track. I don’t think there’s any other answer than that.”.Eby is scheduled to lead a trade delegation to China beginning June 27, visiting Beijing, Shanghai, and Guangzhou. The week-long mission, his first to the province’s second-largest trading partner since taking office, will focus on agriculture, energy, and strengthening business ties.The trip comes as Eby’s government navigates domestic political headwinds, including the recent BC Conservative leadership race that saw Kerry-Lynne Findlay emerge victorious and the party consolidate as a stronger alternative.