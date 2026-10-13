BC BC

Eby, Doerkson, Lowan share Vancouver stage before debate

Premier David Eby, interim Conservative Leader Lorne Doerkson and Green Leader Emily Lowan appear at the Hyatt Regency. CentreBC Leader Elenore Sturko and OneBC interim Leader Dallas Brodie are not on the card for this event or the broadcast debate. Western Standard will attend. No public livestream is listed.