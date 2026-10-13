BC

Eby, Doerkson, Lowan share Vancouver stage before debate

Premier David Eby, interim Conservative Leader Lorne Doerkson and Green Leader Emily Lowan appear at the Hyatt Regency. CentreBC Leader Elenore Sturko and OneBC interim Leader Dallas Brodie are not on the card for this event or the broadcast debate. Western Standard will attend. No public livestream is listed.
he Hyatt Regency hotel on Burrard Street in downtown Vancouver, depicted in a stylized editorial illustration.
he Hyatt Regency hotel on Burrard Street in downtown Vancouver, depicted in a stylized editorial illustration.Illustration created with AI assistance by Alex Zoltan for the Western Standard.
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
David Eby
Greater Vancouver Board Of Trade
Bc Ndp
Hyatt Regency Hotel
Bc Greens
Lorne Doerkson
BC Conservative
Emily Lowan
Iain Black
BC Election 2026
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news