BC

Eby downplays Richmond fears over Cowichan title while refusing to demand legal renunciation

The Cowichan Tribes insist, meanwhile, they only seek aboriginal title and not to "displace" residents.
Cowichan Decision meeting in Richmond
Cowichan Decision meeting in RichmondPhoto: Jarryd Jäger, Western Standard
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Bc
Bcpoli
David Eby
Richmond
BC NDP Premier David Eby
Cowichan
Cowichan Tribes v. Canada (Attorney-General) 2025 BCSC 1490

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