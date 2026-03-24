BC

Eby government moves to reform DRIPA behind closed doors

After landmark court losses on mining and title, Premier Eby’s team proposes a softening of its own DRIPA legislation, but wants it kept quiet.
Premier David Eby
Premier David EbyPhoto: Jarryd Jäger, Western Standard
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Cowichan Tribes v. Canada (Attorney-General) 2025 BCSC 1490
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