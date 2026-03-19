BC

Eby government mum on details of U.S. health-care recruitment drive

Despite BC Premier David Eby hailing his government's U.S. health-care recruitment drive as a win for the BC NDP government, an 85% application attrition rate and zero clarity on what "400 accepted offers" actually means has fuelled skepticism over the program.
Premier David Eby
Premier David EbyPhoto: Jarryd Jäger, Western Standard
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Premier David Eby

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