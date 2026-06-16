BC

Eby government terminates Massey Tunnel contractor agreement

The province has pulled the plug on its deal with Cross Fraser Partnership over commercial terms, shifting the $4.15-billion Massey Tunnel replacement to multiple competitive bids amid years of delays whilst insisting the project remains on timeline and within budget.
Proposed route for the new eight-lane immersed tube tunnel under the Fraser River between Richmond and Delta, replacing the existing George Massey Tunnel. Early works are underway on Deas Island.
Proposed route for the new eight-lane immersed tube tunnel under the Fraser River between Richmond and Delta, replacing the existing George Massey Tunnel. Early works are underway on Deas Island.Highway 99 Tunnel Program / British Columbia Ministry of Transportation
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Bc
Bcpoli
David Eby
Richmond
Mike Farnsworth
Kerry-Lynne Findlay
Harman Bhangu
Massey Tunnel
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