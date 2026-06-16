Eby government terminates Massey Tunnel contractor agreement

The province has pulled the plug on its deal with Cross Fraser Partnership over commercial terms, shifting the $4.15-billion Massey Tunnel replacement to multiple competitive bids amid years of delays whilst insisting the project remains on timeline and within budget.

Proposed route for the new eight-lane immersed tube tunnel under the Fraser River between Richmond and Delta, replacing the existing George Massey Tunnel. Early works are underway on Deas Island. Highway 99 Tunnel Program / British Columbia Ministry of Transportation