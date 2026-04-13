Eby grilled on DRIPA retreat as confidence crisis deepens

NEW WESTMINSTER — BC Premier David Eby stepped out of the legislature Monday afternoon to hold a press conference billed as an opportunity to discuss the impacts of the ongoing U.S. and Israel-Iran war on British Columbians..Joined by Minister of Jobs and Economic Growth Ravi Kahlon, Eby instead faced a barrage of questions on his government’s sudden retreat from a planned confidence motion to pause key sections of the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act.The advertised topic — potential economic and security ripple effects from the Middle East conflict on BC families, trade, and energy prices — received almost no attention. Reporters repeatedly pressed the premier on why his NDP government backed down from tabling legislation that would have temporarily suspended portions of DRIPA for up to three years.Eby acknowledged the about-face, admitting the political math had become “difficult” with NDP MLA for Vancouver-Mountain Pleasant Joan Phillips Joan Phillip opposing a pause on DRIPA as currently proposed.Following Eby's Monday press conference, CBC News reported that up to ten MLAs were opposed to Eby’s motion — a claim denied by the Minister for Transport Mike Farnworth.In addition to lacking clear support in the House based on the numbers alone — despite repeatedly bragging during Question Period that he “had the confidence of the House” — the premier noted that the First Nations Leadership Council and other Indigenous groups have been “unequivocal” in their opposition to any alterations to the 2019 legislation..When questioned by a reporter on whether he believed indigenous groups might become more amenable to a revised proposal, Eby described negotiations with First Nations in British Columbia as “challenging.”The premier offered no firm timeline for when a new version of the legislation might return to the House, but suggested an extension of the current legislative session could be required to resolve the impasse.