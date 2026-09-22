Eby heads to Government House with a snap election expected

PENTICTON — Premier David Eby has called reporters to Government House Tuesday afternoon, where he is expected to ask Lt.-Gov. Wendy Lisogar-Cocchia to dissolve the legislature and start a general election two years early.ElectionsBC has already said that a writ issued today would put final voting day on Saturday, October 24 — one week after civic election day across British Columbia. The Conservative Party of BC cancelled a planned appearance by new interim leader Lorne Doerkson, citing the same possibility..The premier named Cheryl Oates as New Democrat campaign manager last Wednesday and told his caucus and ElectionsBC to stay "election-ready." He would not set a date then. Friday at the Union of BC Municipalities convention he repeated that he had no announcement that day.A general election called before Saturday would end the Abbotsford-Mission byelection in mid-campaign..Election Act s. 24(2) cancels a byelection already in progress and folds that riding into the general vote. Advance polls in the Fraser Valley seat are open through Wednesday. Final voting day was Saturday. Nominations closed September 5. The ElectionsBC list still names Findlay as the Conservative, Pam Alexis as the New Democrat, Stephen Fowler as the Green, Lakhwinder Jhaj as CentreBC and Jeff Monds as the Libertarian.Findlay resigned as party leader Sunday and said she would stay on that ballot. A high-level Conservative source told the Western Standard that even Findlay herself does not know whether the party will let her run in Abbotsford-Mission, or in any other riding, as a Conservative once a general writ is out. The byelection nomination does not travel automatically onto a general-election paper. The board and the riding association would have to put her name up again.The Conservative Party of BC had not posted a candidate list, or a ruling on Findlay as of late Tuesday morning..The same writ would land on a civic campaign that began September 19 and ends October 17. Gyms, school gyms and the pool of election officials are already booked for that vote. ElectionsBC moved to an "increased readiness state" last week and has a request for $50 million in supplemental funding that CityNews reported Tuesday remains unapproved. UBCM president Cori Ramsay asked Eby on Friday to wait four weeks past civic day. He did not give her that assurance.Candidates who have spent September on municipal slates would have days, not months, to decide whether to jump to a provincial paper. That compresses the field around people who already hold a nomination or a seat.Eby has framed the ballot question around US President Donald Trump and the trade war. He has also pointed at a one-seat New Democrat majority after Joan Phillip's death left Vancouver-Strathcona vacant. The next fixed general voting day remains October 21, 2028. Constitution Act s. 23 still lets the lieutenant-governor dissolve the House earlier..The Official Opposition would fight that campaign under an interim leader. The Conservative board named Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Lorne Doerkson to that post Sunday after 12 sitting MLAs signed a letter asking for him. Article 12 of the party's March 1, 2025 constitution lets the board appoint an interim. That person may not then be a contestant for the official job.Article 11.03 still requires the board, after a resignation, to call a special leadership election within 12 months and to give members at least 180 days' notice. The board may shorten that notice. It cannot skip the membership vote unless the constitution itself is changed.A Conservative win under those rules would put Doerkson, or whoever holds the House confidence, in the premier's chair only as an interim. The membership would still have to elect a Leader — and therefore a premier, or a premier-in-waiting — inside that 12-month window. Article 12 would bar Doerkson from that race unless the party first amends the constitution..Article 10 sends proposed changes to a Constitution and Bylaw Review Committee at least 60 days before an annual or special general meeting, then to the board at least 30 days before the meeting. They pass only as a special resolution by two-thirds of members present. The board did not take that route in December 2025, when it certified then-leader John Rustad "professionally incapacitated" under Article 11.02 and named Trevor Halford interim. Rustad called the reading "creative" terminology and resigned the next day rather than litigate. The manoeuvre has never been tested against a leader who refused to quit and took the society to court.Doerkson on Monday invited five MLAs back into caucus and said the group was "back up to 29.".He named Trevor Halford, Linda Hepner, Scott McInnis, Claire Rattée and John Rustad. CentreBC's eight sitting MLAs launched as their own party Friday and named Peter Milobar leader.Brennan Day, Hon Chan, Jordan Kealy and Tara Armstrong still sit Independent. Dallas Brodie sits for OneBC.Doerkson was set to hold a press conference Tuesday afternoon but cancelled, citing the high likelihood of Eby calling a snap election.This is a developing story.