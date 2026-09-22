BC

Eby heads to Government House with a snap election expected

A Tuesday writ would cancel the Abbotsford-Mission byelection already under way and put a provincial campaign on top of the October 17 civic vote.
Television crews set up outside Government House in Victoria on Tuesday ahead of Premier David Eby's expected meeting with Lt.-Gov. Wendy Lisogar-Cocchia.
Television crews set up outside Government House in Victoria on Tuesday ahead of Premier David Eby's expected meeting with Lt.-Gov. Wendy Lisogar-Cocchia.Robert Buffam / X
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Bcpoli
David Eby
John Rustad
Cheryl Oates
Writ
Peter Milobar
Snap Election
Kerry-Lynne Findlay
Lorne Doerkson
Linda Hepner
Trevor Halford
Scott McInnis
Pam Alexis
Abbotsford-Mission
Jordan Kealy
Brennan Day
Dallas Brodie
Tara Armstrong
OneBC
Hon Chan
Joan Phillip
Claire Rattée
Lakhwinder Jhaj
Stephen Fowler
UBCM
Cori Ramsay
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