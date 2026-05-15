Eby slams Alberta for 'bad behaviour' in response to pipeline deal

VANCOUVER — Premier David Eby has offered a curmudgeonly and largely irrelevant response to the bilateral Alberta-Ottawa deal, decrying what he sees as rewarding the Alberta independence movement.In a statement released Friday, Eby said: “As a country, it’s time to stop rewarding bad behaviour. It cannot be the case that the projects that get prioritized in Canada are those where a Premier threatens to leave the country.”Clearly, as admitted by the premier during a mid-week press conference, British Columbia had been left on the sidelines as Prime Minister Mark Carney and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith struck a bilateral deal Friday that fast-tracks a major new oil pipeline across the province in exchange for relief on Alberta’s industrial carbon price..The agreement, announced in Calgary, sets Alberta’s industrial carbon levy at $95 per tonne for the rest of 2026, rising to $100 per tonne from 2027 to 2030 and $130 per tonne by 2035. Federal officials say the changes will save the province’s energy sector an estimated $250 billion in compliance costs through 2050.In return, Ottawa has pledged to expedite approvals for a proposed one-million-barrel-per-day bitumen pipeline to B.C.’s northwest coast. Alberta will act as the initial proponent, with a formal proposal due by July 1 and a target construction start as early as September 2027.In a statement released Friday, Eby said: “As a country, it’s time to stop rewarding bad behaviour. It cannot be the case that the projects that get prioritized in Canada are those where a Premier threatens to leave the country.”The statement was shared on X by radio host and former BC Liberal MLA Jas Johal..The deal was reached with little or no direct input from the BC NDP government and builds on a November 2025 memorandum of understanding between Ottawa and Alberta that identified an Indigenous co-owned west-coast pipeline as a project of national interest.The proposed pipeline aims to ship low-emission Alberta bitumen to Asian markets. Alberta officials project it would create thousands of construction jobs and generate billions in royalties and taxes.