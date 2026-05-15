BC

Eby slams Alberta for 'bad behaviour' in response to pipeline deal

Premier Eby issues curmudgeon and irrelevant statement after bilateral Alberta-Ottawa deal bypasses his provincial government on major bitumen export line to northwest coast
BC Premier David Eby
BC Premier David Eby Image courtesy of BC government
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David Eby
Danielle Smith
Pipeline
Mark Carney
Memorandum Of Understanding
Alberta independance
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Western Standard
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