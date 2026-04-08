BC

Eby NDP government spent $165 per cup on coffee in U.S. recruitment push

Province spent $165,000 on 1,000 cups of coffee during Seattle promotion according to freedom-of-information documents obtained by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.
Eby NDP government spent $165 per cup on coffee in U.S. recruitment push
Tom Fletcher photo
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Bc
Bcpoli
Healthcare
David Eby
Bc Ndp
Coffee
Canadian Taxpayer Federation
Carson Binda
Premier David Eby

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