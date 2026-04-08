Eby NDP government spent $165 per cup on coffee in U.S. recruitment push

VANCOUVER — The BC NDP government has not responded to questions about the real-world impact of its U.S. health-care recruitment drive, even as new documents show the province spent $165,000, or $165 per cup, on coffee and tea during a two-day promotional stunt in Seattle..The Canadian Taxpayers Federation released the figures Wednesday after obtaining records through a provincial freedom-of-information request. The documents detail spending on the June 2025 “B.C. Health Careers” coffee truck parked outside Seattle hospitals as part of a marketing campaign targeting health professionals in Washington, Oregon and parts of California.The disclosure follows the NDP’s March 17, 2026, news release claiming more than 400 U.S.-trained health professionals had accepted job offers since the campaign launched in March 2025. The release highlighted 89 doctors, 260 nurses, 42 nurse practitioners and 23 allied health professionals, describing them as “making B.C. home” and “serving people in B.C.” with placements across health authorities, including rural and northern regions.The Western Standard sent a detailed list of questions Tuesday to the Premier’s Office and Ministry of Health media relations.The questions asked how the roughly 400 accepted offers have helped address British Columbia’s ongoing health-care shortages, including thousands of nursing vacancies and family doctor gaps affecting hundreds of thousands of residents. Specific metrics were requested on reductions in unattached patients or ER diversions.The questions also challenged the release’s framing. While headlines suggested hundreds were already “serving people,” the detailed text referred only to accepted job offers as of January 2026. Inquiries were made about how many of the 400-plus are actually on the ground and actively working in patient-care roles as of March 2026, and whether many remain in the relocation, licensing or immigration pipeline.Further questions sought the percentage of the 89 doctors who are family physicians able to take full patient panels — the government had suggested half could attach up to 50,000 patients — and an explanation for the large gap between more than 2,750 applications received and only about 400 accepted offers, an roughly 85% drop-off.The Western Standard also asked, without seeking personal details, whether the government or its partners had observed any concerning trends during screening, such as elevated rates of criminal histories, prior disciplinary actions or U.S. licensing revocations.Neither the Premier’s Office nor the Ministry of Health has replied..The coffee truck was one element of a broader marketing effort that promoted British Columbia's public health system, reproductive rights and quality of life. Officials have pointed to more than 1,300 U.S.-trained professionals registering to practise in the province since credential pathways were streamlined in 2025.